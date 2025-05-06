Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On May 6, 2025 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Viacheslau Bryl, on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

The parties discussed promising Belarusian-Nigerian projects, noted significant potential for expansion of cooperation, confirmed their commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached and further development of mutually beneficial relations.

