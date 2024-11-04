On November 4, Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy visit to Her Honour Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of Zambia.

Ambassador Han extended his congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Zambia's independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia. He said that over the past 60 years, especially since President Hichilema's state visit to China last year, the China-Zambia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership has continued to develop. In this September, President Hichilema attended the 2024 FOCAC Summit. The two sides are implementing the outcomes of the Summit. During the recent Summit of the Future 2024, China and Zambia jointly held the "High-level Meeting on International Cooperation on Capacity-Building of Artificial Intelligence (AI)". The Zambian side will be invited to attend relevant international conferences in China. China is ready to maintain strategic coordination to contribute to bridging the digital and intelligent divide in the "Global South".

Her Honour Nalumango congratulated on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Zambia-China diplomatic relations. The friendly cooperative relations and all-weather friendship established by the founding leaders of the two countries, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and Chairman Mao Zedong, continue to consolidate and deepen. She sincerely thanked China for its long-term assistance to Zambia's infrastructure construction and economic development. She said that Zambia appreciates China's successful hosting of the FOCAC Summit and elevating the overall characterization of China-Africa relations to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. This fully reflects China's respect and support for African countries. Zambia will always adhere to the One-China principle. Both sides are expected to promote the implementation of the Global Digital Compact proposed by Zambia and adopted at the Summit of the Future, and strengthen communication and cooperation in AI and cybersecurity.