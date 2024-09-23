On September 19, Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy call on H.E. Azim Yarahmedov, Russian Ambassador to Zambia, and had a cordial conversation on topics of common interest.

Amb. Han said that under the leadership of the two heads of state, China and Russia have continuously enriched and consolidated the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, strengthened strategic coordination in international affairs, and jointly practiced true multilateralism. China and Zambia are implementing the outcomes of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which Zambian President Haikainde Hichilema recently attended. China is ready to work with all parties, including Russia, to provide assistance within its capacity to Zambia in drought relief and economic and social development.

H.E. Yarakhmedov congratulated on the success of the FOCAC Summit and welcomed Amb. Han on his new position. He said that both Russia and China are important partners of Zambia. Russia is ready to strengthen strategic coordination with China, take advantage of the opportunity of revitalization of TAZARA, and help Zambia develop in all sectors. As the rotating chair of the BRICS this year, Russia will make the BRICS Summit in Kazan a success.

On the evening of September 20, Amb. Han attended a banquet for ambassadors of the BRICS countries to Zambia hosted by the Russian Ambassador.