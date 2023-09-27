High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 25th September, 2023 at the Chancery, the High Commissioner, Amb. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana and staff, received Mr. Aretas James Lyimo, Commissioner General, Tanzania Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) and his team.

Mr. Lyimo and his team are in Abuja to participate in the 31st Meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLAF) from 54 African countries. The meeting will be held in Abuja from 26th-29th September, 2023.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.