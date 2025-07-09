Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania

On July 7, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania Susan Ngongi Namondo at the Embassy. They exchanged views on furthering tripartite cooperation among China, Tanzania and UN.

