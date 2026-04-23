The World Health Organization (WHO) has validated Algeria as having eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, making it the 10th country in WHO’s African Region and the 29th country globally to achieve this significant milestone.

Affecting the eye, trachoma is the leading infectious cause of blindness worldwide, Globally, the disease remains endemic in 30 countries and is responsible for the blindness or visual impairment of about 1.9 million people. According to latest figures, 97 million people live in trachoma endemic areas and are at risk of trachoma blindness. The disease is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, which is spread through contact with infected eye discharge via hands, clothing, or flies. Repeated infections can lead to scarring of the inner part of the upper eyelid, turning eyelashes inward to scratch the eyeball: a painful condition known as trachomatous trichiasis that can lead to visual impairment and blindness.

"Algeria’s elimination of trachoma is a historic triumph that connects the past, present, and future of public health, and is rooted in a century-long commitment," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "This milestone proves that with sustained political will and on-the-ground leadership from committed health professionals, we can eliminate neglected tropical diseases and build a healthier, more resilient future for all."

Algeria’s fight against trachoma dates back to the early 20th century with the establishment of the Pasteur Institute of Algeria in 1909. After independence, Algerian physicians, led by Prof Mohamed Aouchiche, took charge of this work. Their efforts were strengthened by the creation of a national public healthcare system that began to provide services free of charge to patients in 1974.

For decades, Algeria implemented the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy to eliminate trachoma. These activities included provision of surgery to treat the late blinding stage of the disease (“trachomatous trichiasis”, TT), conducting mass administration of antibiotic treatment, carrying out public awareness campaigns to promote facial cleanliness and personal hygiene as well as improvement in access to water supply and sanitation.

To accelerate trachoma elimination, Algeria implemented a three-year strategy in 2013–2015 and established a National Expert Committee. The focus was on eliminating trachoma in 12 southern wilayas (provinces), including Adrar, Laghouat, Biskra, Béchar, Tamanrasset, Ouargla, El Bayadh, Illizi, Tindouf, El Oued, Naama, and Ghardaïa, where the disease remained a public health problem.

WHO-compliant surveys conducted in 2022 confirmed that the elimination threshold for active trachoma was achieved in all areas and the TT threshold was achieved in all but three areas. In those three areas, full geographic coverage with door-to-door screening and management of TT cases was subsequently carried out to ensure TT elimination was attained.

In December 2025, the Ministry of Health of Algeria compiled and submitted a dossier in which evidence was provided that the country meets the criteria set by WHO for elimination of trachoma as a public health problem. The existence of a well-functioning school health system, a health information system, broad access to water and sanitation, and extensive coverage of specialized eye care throughout the country are notable strengths, as they provide assurance for the post-validation period in the country.

“Trachoma devastates individuals and communities profoundly, with blindness or visual impairment causing painful economic and livelihood loss. The milestone by Algeria is a major achievement that transforms the health and well-being of children, women and entire families and demonstrates that eliminating neglected tropical diseases is possible with consistent and coordinated efforts,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

WHO recommends that surveillance continues even after validation of the elimination, with the aim of closely monitoring populations in which trachoma was previously endemic to ensure there is no resurgence. WHO is currently supporting Algeria’s health authorities in this endeavour.

“WHO’s validation marks the culmination of sustained efforts, exemplary multisectoral coordination, and enduring commitment. It attests to our country’s capacity to meet the most rigorous public health standards – standards grounded in prevention, equitable access to care, and the improvement of living conditions,” said Professor Mohamed Seddik Ait Messaoudene, Minister of Health. “This achievement represents a collective victory – the fruit of nearly fifty years of national mobilization – and underscores the Algerian State’s unwavering commitment to the health of its population. This success was made possible through the mobilization of all stakeholders, the dedication of health professionals, the support of key partners, and the technical assistance of the WHO.”