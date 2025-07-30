Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) has concluded a two-day workshop aimed at equipping staff at the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) with foundational skills in accessing and analysing public attitude data. The training brought together APRM researchers for hands-on sessions on analysing Afrobarometer data and exploring how citizen attitudes can inform national governance reviews and reform priorities.

The workshop, held on 24-25 July in Midrand, forms part of Afrobarometer’s partnership (http://apo-opa.co/4o94BiR) with the APRM to improve collaboration on governance data, monitoring, and evidence-based policy making across Africa. The goal is to boost the availability and use of citizen-centred data by aligning Afrobarometer’s public opinion research with APRM governance monitoring tools such as the Africa Governance Index and National Programmes of Action.

Participants were introduced to Afrobarometer’s data-collection methodology and received comprehensive practical training on accessing and interpreting Afrobarometer data using its free online data analysis tool (http://apo-opa.co/3Hazliv). Through interactive exercises and real-world case studies, the training explored how insights into citizens’ experiences and expectations can be applied to enhance policy proposals, strategy development, and review processes.

Dominique Dryding, Afrobarometer capacity building manager (basic track), noted that the workshop aims to promote a culture of evidence-based policy engagement rooted in citizen data and public accountability.

“The collaboration with APRM highlights a growing recognition of the critical role of citizen voices in African governance. By equipping participants with tools to access and apply public attitude data, the training aims to foster stronger, more accountable institutions,” she said.

APRM chief of staff, Damien Thesee, stressed the strong links between APRM’s policy mission and Afrobarometer’s public attitude data.

“This capacity building session on how to read, analyse, and incorporate Afrobarometer data is timely because it aligns with our 2025-2028 strategic plan’s objectives of institutional strengthening and capacity development through the “3 Ps” of professionalism, performance, and probity,” he said. “Our vision is to equip staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to be able to execute our tasks effectively and ensure that there is increased productivity and improved performance, as well as enhanced satisfaction from our AU member states.”

Participants also lauded the practical impact of the workshop.

“This training has presented us with an opportunity to start using Afrobarometer data, which is helpful because it is current and communicates the perceptions of citizens,” said Peter Katwesige, APRM monitoring and evaluation officer.

About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 430,000+ interviews in 43 countries, representing the views of more than 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website (www.Afrobarometer.org) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool (https://apo-opa.co/3Hazliv).