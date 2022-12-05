Africa’s leading creator and producer of children’s educational media, Ubongo (www.Ubongo.org), is ringing in the holidays with brand-new special episodes of Ubongo Kids for families to watch together this festive season. The holiday special episodes will air on TV and Youtube from December 5th, 2022.

“Every year, we look forward to celebrating the holidays with families across Africa and beyond with special episodes highlighting our shared humanity (utu) values,” said Melissa Seronga, Creative Marketing Manager, Ubongo. “This year, in partnership with Hope and Healing International and UNFCU, we have created special episodes that focus on promoting empowerment and inclusivity through the universal childhood language of cartoons, music, and fun. Families can gather together and join their favorite friends of Ubongo Kids this festive season to celebrate the power of our unique abilities.”

The holiday special episodes will cover various topics including problem-solving, friendship, goal-setting, and financial literacy; all while teaching utu values of equality, equity, self-esteem, and unity.

“We want every child to feel represented through our programs and it was imperative for us to be inclusive from the content creation stage. Our holiday special episodes are all informed by children who are typically under-represented in children’s media such as kids with different abilities and kids from ethnic minority groups. The aim of the episodes is to diminish the stigma of being different and show that everyone has strengths, skills, and abilities that make them super. We are excited by the impact it will bring to children across Africa and beyond,” added Ms. Doreen Bateyunga, Senior Producer at Ubongo.

As a pan-African, non-profit social enterprise, Ubongo edutainment significantly improves school readiness, learning outcomes and promotes social and behavioral change communication for kids and their caregivers.

To access all of Ubongo’s FREE downloadable educational resources, visit toolkits.Ubongo.org

About Ubongo:

Ubongo is Africa's leading producer of kids' edutainment. As a non-profit social enterprise, we create fun, localised and multi-platform educational content that helps kids learn, and leverage their learning to change their lives. Ubongo reaches over 32 million families across Africa through accessible technologies like TV, radio and mobile phones. Learn more about Ubongo at www.Ubongo.org