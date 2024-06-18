The Africa Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) joins African nations to commemorate the International Day of the African Child.

This year’s theme ‘Education for all children in Africa: The time is now’, highlights the urgent need to transform education not only in Somalia but across the continent by translating commitments into tangible actions.

ATMIS acknowledges the pressing requirements for substantial investments and coordinated efforts among AU member countries to enhance the quality and access to educational systems in Africa.

“High-quality education empowers individuals with the necessary knowledge and skillset to make the right choices when faced with challenges and also come up with innovative solutions,” said the African Union Special Representative for Somalia and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

Ambassador Souef said Somalia and Africa needs education systems that can help accelerate the implementation of the sustainable development goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 which are pivotal for reshaping the continent’s socio-economic and political landscape.

“To achieve our goal, education must be accessible, affordable, and of high quality, delivering graduates with employable skills for today’s job market,” added Ambassador Souef.

He urged African Nations to integrate science, technology, and innovation into their education systems as these fields are vital drivers of economic and social progress.

“Our nations in Africa must recognize the importance of science, technology and innovation in the modern-day world and implement education systems that incentivize young people to take up science-based courses,” said Ambassador Souef.