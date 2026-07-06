The African Trade&Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) (www.ATIDI.Africa) will convene its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi, Kenya, from 30 June to 3 July 2026, bringing together heads of state, government officials, investors, development finance institutions and private sector leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Held under the theme "Empowering Africa: Risk Managed, Growth Unlocked", the AGM comes at a pivotal moment for the continent as African institutions seek to mobilise greater levels of investment, strengthen economic resilience and accelerate sustainable development.

The 2026 gathering also marks a significant milestone in ATIDI's history, celebrating 25 years since the organisation’s establishment and recognising a quarter century of supporting trade, investment and economic transformation across Africa.

Hosted by the Government of Kenya, the event will provide a platform for high-level dialogue on the future of African development finance, bringing together leaders from across the public and private sectors to explore how innovative financing, risk mitigation solutions and stronger African institutions can unlock investment and accelerate growth across the continent.

A central feature of the programme will be the Leaders' Panel, which will examine how Africa can build a more resilient and self-sustaining development finance ecosystem in response to shifting global capital flows, rising debt pressures and growing demand for infrastructure and industrial investment.

Bringing together senior political leaders, development finance institutions and trade and investment organisations, the discussion will explore how governments, regional institutions and multilateral partners can work together to mobilise domestic and international capital, reduce the cost of financing and support investment in the sectors that will define Africa's next phase of development, including energy, manufacturing, SMEs and green infrastructure.

The Opening Ceremony will feature addresses from senior government officials and ATIDI leadership, including Professor Kelly Mua Kingsly, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer of ATIDI. Delegates will also hear from senior representatives of the Government of Kenya, including Cabinet Secretaries responsible for finance, trade and investment.

As part of the celebrations marking ATIDI's 25th anniversary, the programme will recognise the institution's founding members and reflect on the organisation's evolution over the past quarter century. Since its establishment, ATIDI has facilitated over USD93 billion in critical economic sectors across Africa.

Alongside the policy discussions, the AGM will place a strong emphasis on investment promotion and business development. The Investor Showcase will bring together representatives from government, commercial banks, multilateral development banks and the private sector to highlight investment opportunities and strengthen engagement between investors and African markets.

The programme will also include a series of curated Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings designed to connect investors, businesses and public sector stakeholders, helping to facilitate partnerships, unlock opportunities and support long-term economic growth.

Professor Kelly Mua Kingsly, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ATIDI, said: "This is a good opportunity to celebrate 25 years of delivering African solutions to African challenges. As the continent seeks to mobilise greater levels of investment and accelerate development, African institutions have an increasingly important role to play. This AGM will bring together leaders from across the continent and beyond to explore how partnerships, innovation and risk mitigation can help unlock the capital needed to support Africa's future."

Manuel Moses, Chief Executive Officer of ATIDI, said: "African Solutions for Africa reflects our belief that the continent's development ambitions will be achieved through strong institutions, innovative thinking and effective collaboration. This AGM provides a unique opportunity for policymakers, investors and development partners to come together and discuss practical solutions that can help mobilise investment at scale, strengthen resilience and support sustainable economic transformation across Africa

Notes to Editors:

The African Trade Insurance Agency (commonly known as African Trade&Investment Development Insurance – ATIDI) was founded in 2001 by African States to cover trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. The organization notably provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and Surety Insurance.

Since inception, ATIDI has supported over USD93 billion worth of investments and cross border trade into Africa. It is rated A by both Standard&Poor’s and Moody’s, which reflects the organization’s robust financial position and strong risk management practices. In recognition of its growing impact, ATIDI was named the Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards.

Click here (https://apo-opa.co/4vQtT8T) to read all about our first 25 years of impact



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