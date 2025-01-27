The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference continues to leave an indelible mark on the city of Cape Town, reinforcing its status as a leading platform for investment, collaboration and innovation in Africa’s energy sector. Beyond advancing the continent’s energy agenda, AEW delivers significant economic and social benefits to the local community, creating jobs, supporting businesses and empowering young professionals.

In 2024, AEW proudly delivered economic benefits that directly impacted the local community. By engaging exclusively with 70 South African vendors and ensuring 99% of event work was conducted by South African companies, the event solidified its commitment to wealth creation and keeping economic gains within the country. These efforts underscore AEW’s dedication to local empowerment, with every aspect of logistics and services sourced locally to maximize community benefit.

Additionally, AEW significantly boosted the hospitality sector, with 80% of accommodation in Cape Town directly booked because of the conference, driving notable revenue growth for local hotels. The event also ensures its economic contributions are fully realized by paying local taxes, further bolstering Cape Town’s GDP and creating a significant distinction from some international companies that do not adhere to the same standard.

AEW’s impact extended to education and skills development, with complimentary access provided to 102 students. This initiative reflects the event’s focus on nurturing the next generation of energy leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the evolving energy landscape.

The success of AEW also highlights Cape Town’s growing reputation as a global energy hub. By hosting a world-class event that attracts leaders and investors from across the globe, the city has positioned itself as a strategic destination for energy-related discussions and partnerships. This visibility has not only elevated Cape Town on the global stage, but also fostered an environment conducive to long-term investment and innovation within the local energy ecosystem.

Looking ahead, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 3, is set to build on this legacy. The upcoming edition will once again position Cape Town as a hub for deal-making, collaboration and innovation, bringing together energy leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from across the globe. With a strong focus on investment in transformative energy projects, capacity building and enabling environments, AEW 2025 aims to unlock new opportunities for Africa’s energy sector while expanding its positive impact on the host city.

“AEW’s impact on Cape Town is a testament to the power of collaboration and local empowerment,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. "By placing local businesses and people at the heart of its initiatives, AEW goes beyond driving Africa’s energy ambitions – it creates meaningful, lasting benefits for the host city, strengthening its economy and fostering sustainable growth. This is more than just an event; it’s a catalyst for transformative change.”

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.