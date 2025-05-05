Mauritania’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mohamed Ould Khaled, will attend African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 — taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town — where he will promote the country’s expanding portfolio of energy projects and underscore significant opportunities available to global investors.

Following the commencement of production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project earlier this year, Mauritania is entering a new phase of energy-driven economic transformation. At AEW 2025, Minister Khaled is expected to spotlight the country’s strategic ambitions across both natural gas and green hydrogen sectors, while emphasizing Mauritania’s investor-friendly regulatory environment and international partnership potential.

Developed by bp and Kosmos Energy in collaboration with national oil companies SMH (Mauritania) and Petrosen (Senegal), the GTA development represents one of Africa’s most promising LNG ventures. Phase one is set to produce 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, with a planned second phase to increase capacity to over 5 mtpa. Backed by over 425 billion cubic meters of gas reserves, GTA will serve as a long-term supply source for international markets, particularly Europe, while delivering substantial revenue, job creation and infrastructure benefits for Mauritania.

Building on this momentum, Mauritania is advancing plans to develop the nearby BirAllah gas field, which holds an estimated 80 trillion cubic feet of reserves and could produce up to 10 million tons of LNG annually. The project includes a proposed midstream gas-to-power facility under an Independent Power Producer agreement, with production targeted by 2030 and a total development cost of $17 billion. Beyond BirAllah, Mauritania’s natural gas potential is further supported by smaller prospects such as Banda and Pelican, which hold a combined reserve of approximately 1.2 trillion cubic feet. Minister Khaled’s participation at AEW 2025 underscores Mauritania’s commitment to securing global capital and technology partnerships, as the country positions itself as a competitive and forward-looking destination for energy investment.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Mauritania is fast-tracking its clean energy agenda, aiming to produce 12.5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2035. The government is proactively advancing policy frameworks – becoming the first country in the world to pass a “hydrogen code” law – to attract private sector investment and support project development. Key green hydrogen projects include the 30 GW Aman initiative by CWP Global and the 10 GW Project Nour led by Chariot, both of which leverage Mauritania’s exceptional solar and wind resources. These projects are poised to position the country as a regional leader in low-carbon energy exports and industrialization.

“Minister Khaled’s participation at AEW 2025 is a powerful statement of Mauritania’s dedication to leveraging its energy resources for long-term economic transformation. As the country advances both LNG production and green hydrogen development, his engagement with global industry leaders and investors will be key to attracting the capital, technology and partnerships needed to turn Mauritania into a regional energy hub,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

