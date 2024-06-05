The AEW: Invest in African Energy conference proudly announces its initial group of high-level speakers who will drive discussions on investing in Africa’s energy future this November in Cape Town. Stay tuned, there are more speaker confirmations to com.

African energy demand is projected to more than triple by 2040, largely due to anticipated population growth and increased demand across the petrochemical and transportation industries. At the same time, Africa’s proven oil and gas reserves have increased in 2024, as recent discoveries continent-wide open-up new frontiers. As the continent moves to address projected demand – all while supporting clean energy infrastructure amid efforts to initiate a just transition – a wealth of investment opportunities has emerged continent-wide.

Returning in 2024 as the biggest energy event to take place in Africa, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference will once again unite African governments, national oil companies and think-tanks with global investors and project developers. The event convenes under a common goal of making energy poverty history by 2030 and represents the premier platform to sign deals and advance projects in African energy.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy.

A focus on improving the regulatory environment for investment in Africa has led to the introduction of attractive fiscal terms and policies, further underscoring the competitiveness of investing in African energy. Representing African governments, the following speakers have joined the AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, where they will outline regulatory measures and industry opportunities.

Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mining, Algeria

Yacouba Zabre Gouba, Minister of Mines and Energy, Burkina Faso

Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea

Nani Chrougha, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mauritania

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria

Viriato Luis Soares Cassamá, Minister of Environment&Biodiversity, Guinea-Bissau

Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil&Gas, Libya

Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria

Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana

Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo

Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO

Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Tanzania

Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum, Gabon

Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone

African national oil and gas companies are rapidly emerging as strong partners for global E&P companies, increasing their competitiveness and expertise while driving projects forward. During this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, a strong lineup of African NOCs will lead discussions around investment and partnership opportunities in Africa’s oil and gas-rich nations. These include:

Micklas Reuben, Deputy CEO of the National Oil Company of Malawi

Maixent Raoul Ominga, Managing Director, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo

Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO of Sonangol

Mussa Makame, Managing Director, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation

Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo, Managing Director, GEPetrol

Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the Strategic Fuel Fund

Philip Mshelbila Managing Director&CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited

Ebson Uanguta, Interim Managing Director, NAMCOR

Ishmael Poolo, Group CEO, Central Energy Fund

Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Sonatrach

Across both emerging and established energy markets, Africa offers robust opportunities for investors and project developers alike. Discoveries made in Namibia, Mauritania, Senegal, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and more have revealed frontier basins while efforts to increase reserve portfolios in producing countries such as Angola, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Gabon and more have triggered newfound investment prospects. A strong lineup of IOCs, independents and private E&P players have joined the AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, where they will discuss ongoing projects, future prospects and efforts to maximize Africa’s energy resources. These include:

Ian Cloke, COO of Afentra

Anastasia Deulina, CFO of Afentra

Paul McDade, CEO of Afentra

John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro

Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy

Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder and CEO, Petralon Energy

Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners&Distributors Association

Adewale Tinubu, GCE, Oando PLC

Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energies

Dr Jiri Rus, Sales Director: Africa, Neuman&Esser

Andrew Inglis, Chairman and CEO, Kosmos Energy

Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG

Nick de Blocq, CEO of Kinetiko

George Maxwell, CEO of Vaalco Energy

Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco

Gbite Falade, CEO of Aradel

Oladapo Filani, CEO of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited

Tony Attah, CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company

Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Limited

Julius Rone, Group Managing Director&CEO, UTM Offshore Limited

Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline

Edson R dos Santos, CEO of Etu Energias

Anabela Marcos, CEO of SONILS

Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman, Tullow

Cobie Loper, SVP: Operators and Geographical Sales, NOV

Jorge de Morais, CEO of Kaeso

Gil Holzman, President&CEO, Eco Atlantic Oil&Gas

Hasan Mutlu, Co-Founder, CS Oilfield

Chris Drage, Senior Vice President: Sales, PGS

There is still time to register your participation at the biggest energy event in Africa.