African energy demand is projected to more than triple by 2040, largely due to anticipated population growth and increased demand across the petrochemical and transportation industries. At the same time, Africa’s proven oil and gas reserves have increased in 2024, as recent discoveries continent-wide open-up new frontiers. As the continent moves to address projected demand – all while supporting clean energy infrastructure amid efforts to initiate a just transition – a wealth of investment opportunities has emerged continent-wide.
A focus on improving the regulatory environment for investment in Africa has led to the introduction of attractive fiscal terms and policies, further underscoring the competitiveness of investing in African energy. Representing African governments, the following speakers have joined the AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, where they will outline regulatory measures and industry opportunities.
- Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mining, Algeria
- Yacouba Zabre Gouba, Minister of Mines and Energy, Burkina Faso
- Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea
- Nani Chrougha, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Mauritania
- Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria
- Viriato Luis Soares Cassamá, Minister of Environment&Biodiversity, Guinea-Bissau
- Mohamed Oun, Minister of Oil&Gas, Libya
- Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia
- Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, Nigeria
- Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria
- Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC
- Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana
- Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo
- Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO
- Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Tanzania
- Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum, Gabon
- Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone
African national oil and gas companies are rapidly emerging as strong partners for global E&P companies, increasing their competitiveness and expertise while driving projects forward. During this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, a strong lineup of African NOCs will lead discussions around investment and partnership opportunities in Africa’s oil and gas-rich nations. These include:
- Micklas Reuben, Deputy CEO of the National Oil Company of Malawi
- Maixent Raoul Ominga, Managing Director, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo
- Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO of Sonangol
- Mussa Makame, Managing Director, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation
- Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo, Managing Director, GEPetrol
- Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the Strategic Fuel Fund
- Philip Mshelbila Managing Director&CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited
- Ebson Uanguta, Interim Managing Director, NAMCOR
- Ishmael Poolo, Group CEO, Central Energy Fund
- Rachid Hachichi, CEO of Sonatrach
Across both emerging and established energy markets, Africa offers robust opportunities for investors and project developers alike. Discoveries made in Namibia, Mauritania, Senegal, Mozambique, Ivory Coast and more have revealed frontier basins while efforts to increase reserve portfolios in producing countries such as Angola, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Gabon and more have triggered newfound investment prospects. A strong lineup of IOCs, independents and private E&P players have joined the AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, where they will discuss ongoing projects, future prospects and efforts to maximize Africa’s energy resources. These include:
- Ian Cloke, COO of Afentra
- Anastasia Deulina, CFO of Afentra
- Paul McDade, CEO of Afentra
- John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro
- Jean-Michel Jacoulot, CEO of Trident Energy
- Ahonsi Unuigbe, Founder and CEO, Petralon Energy
- Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners&Distributors Association
- Adewale Tinubu, GCE, Oando PLC
- Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energies
- Dr Jiri Rus, Sales Director: Africa, Neuman&Esser
- Andrew Inglis, Chairman and CEO, Kosmos Energy
- Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG
- Nick de Blocq, CEO of Kinetiko
- George Maxwell, CEO of Vaalco Energy
- Armel Simondin, CEO of Perenco
- Gbite Falade, CEO of Aradel
- Oladapo Filani, CEO of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
- Tony Attah, CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy Company
- Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Limited
- Julius Rone, Group Managing Director&CEO, UTM Offshore Limited
- Kola Karim, CEO of Shoreline
- Edson R dos Santos, CEO of Etu Energias
- Anabela Marcos, CEO of SONILS
- Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman, Tullow
- Cobie Loper, SVP: Operators and Geographical Sales, NOV
- Jorge de Morais, CEO of Kaeso
- Gil Holzman, President&CEO, Eco Atlantic Oil&Gas
- Hasan Mutlu, Co-Founder, CS Oilfield
- Chris Drage, Senior Vice President: Sales, PGS
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.