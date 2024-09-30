Returning for its next edition from November 4-8 in Cape Town, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference convenes stakeholders from the global and African energy sector to discuss strategies for alleviating energy poverty. The event’s recent speaker lineup reflects the dedication by companies, government and industry associations to investing and driving projects forward.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Africa is accelerating the pace of upstream projects with the aim of boosting production and intra-African petroleum distribution. Across both mature and emerging hydrocarbon markets, investments opportunities continue to emerge. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, speakers from the upstream sector will delve into these opportunities. Speakers include:

Alba Oliveira, Head of East Africa Upstream&Exploration Commercial Negotiations, Eni SpA

Alberto Lancia, Projects Director, Azule Energy

Alister Forder, COO, Azule Energy

Ayanda Noah, Group Chairperson, CEF Group

Chris Sembritzky, SVP Exploration, ReconAfrica

Craig Knight, COO, Africa Oil Corp

Fernando Hermes, Administrador, Etu Energias

George Toriola, Chief Strategy Officer, First E&P

Gerd Nji, CEO, Kariya Energy

Hamady SY, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation: Middle East&Africa

Hamlet Morule, Executive: Communications&External Affairs, bp South Africa

Jim Schwartz, Chairman and Managing Director: Nigeria and mid-Africa Business Unit, Chevron

Jonathan Dery, CEO, Adarco Energy

Keith C. Hill, former President&CEO, Africa Oil Corp

Maura Nunes, Local Content Coordinator, National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency of Angola

Mfano Nkutha, COO, Strategic Fuel Fund

Neville Ephraim, Project Manager, iGAS

Oliver Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer, Africa Oil Corp

Peter Ntephe, President/CEO, ERHC Energy

Richard Migeon, Business&Strategy Director, TotalEnergies

Rogers Bealle, CEO, Africa Fortesa

Rui Rodrigues, Director, EP Angola, TotalEnergies

Scott Childres, Country Manager: Equatorial Guinea, Chevron

Facilitating engagement among industry stakeholders, energy associations in Africa play an instrumental part in fostering inclusive, collaborative projects. From promoting opportunities for African-based companies, coordinating dialogue and deals with global counterparts and showcasing investment opportunities and addressing market challenges, associations in the natural and mineral resource sectors will be integral for supporting development in Africa. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, speakers from associations will share insight into collaborative opportunities in Africa. Speakers include:

Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

Florival Mucave, Executive Chairman, Mozambique Oil&Gas Chamber

Lemogang Pitsoe, CEO, African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation

Amid the trend of rising investment in Africa, both market intelligence and media firms are poised to support projects by providing crucial insight into ongoing market dynamics. These organizations play an important part in informing stakeholders, offering both insight into Africa’s energy markets as well as trends and opportunities in the global industry. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, representatives from various media and market intelligence firms will outline recent developments, supporting deal-signing during the event. Speakers include: