With the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference just two weeks away, global brands are preparing to exhibit at this year’s event. Recognizing the value of tailor-made branding experiences, the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 exhibition offers attendees strategic avenues for B2B networking and match making.

The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 exhibition unites global brands under one roof. Over 63 companies will be showcasing their products, services and technological solutions. A central feature of the main conference, the exhibition aligns closely with the AEW: Invest in African Energy mission to make energy poverty history by 2030, serving as the platform of choice for engagement, partnerships and deal-signing. Secure your delegate pass or exclusive exhibition-only pass today!

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Representing the world’s final frontier for oil and gas exploration, Africa’s upstream market is ripe with opportunity. Fossil fuels are anticipated to power 60% of the continent’s energy by 2040, highlighting a critical need to invest more heavily in exploration and production. Energy and hydrocarbon ministries from across the continent will exhibit at this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy conference alongside state-owned energy corporations and regulators. Among others, exhibitors include:

Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone

Gabon’s Ministry of Petroleum

Angola’s National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

The Uganda National Oil Company

Equatorial Guinea’s GEPetrol

Senegal’s Petrosen

La Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo

Showcasing upstream solutions from high-impact drilling and exploration to data acquisition and geo-services, global upstream firms have joined the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 exhibition. Exhibitors include:

TotalEnergies

Platform Petroleum

SLB

TGS

Viridien

Shearwater, and more

Facilitating engagement across the global energy industry, associations play an instrumental part in driving collaboration worldwide. From promoting investment to supporting reforms to representing industry stakeholders, associations play an important part in protecting Africa’s energy interests. AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 association exhibitors include:

African Petroleum Producers Organization

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

African Women Business Energy Network

Norwegian Energy Partners, and more

With African energy demand expected to increase two-fold by 2050, the need for strengthened processing and distribution solutions has become vital. An increase in upstream operations across the continent has seen growing demand for energy services and logistics support. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, downstream, logistics and service providers will showcase their latest technologies. Exhibitors include:

Africa Global Logistics

Technip Energies

Kaeso Energy Services

Ratnamani Metals&Lubes

Enagol, and more

AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030. At present, over 600 million people lack access to electricity in Africa, highlighting a need to expand regional power systems and generation capacity. Green energy stands to play a catalyzing role in bolstering power access and during the event, exhibitors will showcase their offerings and solutions. Exhibitors include:

Green Energy International

Rosatom

Nepal Energies, and more

Amidst growing energy demand, the demand for investment in Africa is also set to skyrocket in the coming years. Restricted capital expenditure worldwide – specifically for hydrocarbon projects – has led to innovative capital-raising methods in Africa. Financial, legal and market intelligence firms will showcase these solutions at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, while providing insights into regulations, market dynamics and opportunities. Exhibitors include:

Afreximbank

CLG

RichAfrica Consultancy

Wood Mackenzie

Rystad Energy, and more

“The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 exhibition is not only a place where brands display their offerings, but a strategic avenue for companies and investors to do business and sign deals. Encompassing the entire African energy sector and its value chain, the exhibition highlights the best of what the industry has to offer. By joining the event, you not only gain access to these technologies and solutions but have the chance to network with some of the biggest brands in the industry,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

All-access conference delegates gain entrance to the full conference program as well as exhibition area, while the event’s newly-introduced exclusive exhibition-only pass offers a unique opportunity for delegates to access the highly-anticipated exhibition. These passes also provide entrance to the AEW: Invest in African Energy Technical Conference Sessions, taking place on the exhibition floor throughout the duration of the conference. Secure your pass today and be part of the biggest networking platform in the African energy sector.