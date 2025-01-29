African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – held under the theme, From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth – will highlight the continent’s focus on advancing local beneficiation and industrial development. Organized by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), AMW brings together global mining and energy stakeholders to explore and maximize the opportunities arising from the energy-mining nexus within Africa.

Explore Africa’s Mining Potential

Africa is home to 30% of the world's critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt and copper, along with a significant share of traditional minerals such as gold, diamonds and iron ore. This makes the continent an unparalleled destination for investors, manufacturers and developers. AMW 2025 will offer insights into recent mineral discoveries, available exploration basins and innovative infrastructure projects designed to strengthen Africa’s position in global supply chains. From exploration to processing and manufacturing, AMW will demonstrate Africa’s capacity for sustainable economic growth through value addition.

Connect Energy and Mining Stakeholders Under One Roof

Held concurrently with the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference, AMW 2025 will emphasize the crucial link between the energy and mining sectors. By bringing these stakeholders together, AMW will showcase how both industries are leveraging traditional and emerging energy solutions to enhance mining operations. Discussions will focus on how the synergy between energy and mining can unlock new opportunities for the development of local and regional economies, as well as share insights into energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions.

Gain Exclusive Insights and Opportunities

AMW 2025 will feature country spotlights, mineral showcases and technology displays, providing attendees with the latest information on exploration opportunities and available basins in Africa. The event will also include a Ministerial Forum and an Investment Forum, offering firsthand access to African ministers, investment banks and project developers. This will give delegates the unique chance to discuss strategic projects and collaborations directly with key decision-makers.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

With countries such as Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali securing new investments, AMW 2025 will serve as an ideal platform for these markets to build on the increasing investment flow. Focused on unlocking Africa's mineral wealth and capital influx, AMW 2025 provides a prime setting for deal signings and the formation of new partnerships. Delegates will be able to network with a wide range of industry leaders and innovators, creating opportunities for cross-sector collaborations.

Discover Cutting-Edge Technologies and Innovations

AMW 2025 will feature a variety of technological showcases and discussions highlighting the latest innovations in mining and energy. Attendees will have the chance to explore advancements in mining equipment, automation and energy-efficient technologies that are transforming the industry. By engaging with technology providers and solution developers, participants will gain a competitive edge in understanding how these innovations can be applied to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2025 conference (www.AECWeek.com) from October 1 -3. in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@EnergyCapitalPower.com