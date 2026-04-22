The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has reiterated that it will continue boycotting the upcoming Africa Energies Summit - hosted by Frontier Energy Network in London - until meaningful changes are made to the event’s approach to local content and hiring practices. The Chamber’s position reflects mounting concern across the African energy sector that platforms claiming to represent the continent are failing to include African professionals - particularly Black Africans - in leadership and decision-making roles.

The AEC has been explicit: this is no longer a matter of engagement or dialogue, but one of accountability. Despite repeated calls for reform, the organizers of the summit have not demonstrated a willingness to address concerns around exclusion, particularly the lack of Black African representation at senior levels within an Africa-focused platform. For the AEC, this undermines both the credibility and the legitimacy of the event.

“Our position remains the same: if you benefit from Africa’s resources and its development agenda, then you must reflect Africa in your leadership, hiring and decision-making. Local content can no longer be smoke and mirrors - it must be a tangible commitment to inclusion, opportunity and ownership. We cannot accept a situation where Africa is central to the conversation, but Africans are absent from leadership,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

The decision to continue the boycott comes amid a mass withdrawal by the African public and private sector from the upcoming summit, with stakeholders citing repeated failures by the organizers to address concerns around local content and participation. In March 2026, Mozambique’s oil and gas sector withdrew from the summit, with the Mozambique Energy Chamber expressing that its members will not be attending. In April 2026, Ghana followed suite, citing similar concerns as well as discriminatory hiring practices that sidelined African professionals. This reflects a broader position: Africa will not support events that exclude African professionals.

For its part, the AEC has been firm on this position. Delivering a keynote address to downstream players during ARDA Week 2026, Ayuk called for a continental shift to ‘refine, baby refine,’ highlighting the need for African-led innovation and infrastructure development to address energy security challenges. Drawing attention to African-led projects such as the Dangote Refinery - Africa’s largest facility at 650,000 barrels per day - as well as indigenous companies such as Sahara Group, Ayuk stressed that “energy poverty cannot only be an ideology but action,” emphasizing the need to invest more in local communities, companies and projects.

The Chamber reinforced this position during the Namibia International Energy Conference in Windhoek last week, where discussions largely centered around local content, women in energy and advancing the country’s oil boom. During the event, the Chamber called for strong local content frameworks and inclusive leadership, highlighting that through strengthened participation and policies that advocate for gender diversity, the country could position oil and gas as an engine for growth. The behavior of organizations such as Frontier Energy Network and individuals such as Daniel Davidson threaten to undermine these efforts, posing a structural risk to Africa’s energy development.

“It will be incredibly dangerous to have the vision of Daniel Davidson and Frontier Energy Network guide how the continent deals with energy poverty, investments and the development of fields in Namibia, Mozambique and across Africa. Over the coming weeks we will intensify our campaign to boycott the summit. But the industry must do more: seismic companies that continue enabling these horrible policies will also be targeted. They are aiding and abetting anti-African policies. Multi-client data does not work with discrimination,” added Ayuk.

The AEC has made it clear that its position will not shift without tangible change. For the Chamber and its partners, the issue is not about exclusion in return, but about establishing a baseline of fairness, representation and mutual respect. Until that standard is met, the boycott will remain in place.