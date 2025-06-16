The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) has approved a €19.6 million financing package to support the Cabeólica Phase II Expansion Project in Cabo Verde.

The project is the country’s first renewable energy initiative to integrate wind power generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS) at scale.

The financing includes a loan of approximately €12.6 million from the African Development Bank, and €7 million in concessional loan financing from the Bank Group-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA).

Building on the success of the original Cabeólica power project commissioned in 2012, Phase II will add 13.5 megawatts of wind generation capacity and 26 megawatt-hours of grid-connected battery energy storage. The expansion is expected to generate over 60 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, eliminating expensive thermal generation and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 50,000 tonnes annually.

“This project is a testament to Cabo Verde’s long-term vision to decarbonize its power sector and enhance its resilience. It also demonstrates how private sector investment, facilitated by catalytic concessional financing, can deliver cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions for small island economies,” said Wale Shonibare, Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulations at the African Development Bank.

Daniel Schroth, the Bank Group’s director for Renewable Energy and Efficiency said: “SEFA’s support for the integration of battery storage into Cabo Verde’s power system enhances power security and grid reliability while reducing generation costs in Cabo Verde.” He noted that the project highlights the added value of the right mix of financing and technology to strengthen long-term power sector sustainability.

Ayotunde Anjorin, Chairman of Cabeólica and Senior Director and CFO at Africa Finance Corporation, said: “As the first renewable energy commercial scale PPP in sub-Saharan Africa, Cabeólica is again proud to lead this transformative expansion project comprising additional wind capacity and battery energy storage. This project underscores Cabeólica’s deep commitment to delivering reliable, clean energy infrastructure in line with national goals and priorities and continues to set a replicable model for the region.”

Cabeólica Phase II entails five installations across four islands: a wind expansion on Santiago and BESS deployments on Santiago, Sal, Boa Vista, and São Vicente. Battery storage will support ancillary grid services such as frequency response and voltage regulation, enabling more efficient use of intermittent wind power and reducing curtailment. With Cabo Verde’s electricity system still heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels, these upgrades are expected to reduce system costs and enhance energy security.

Owned by Africa Finance Corporation, A.P. Moller Capital, and Cabo Verdean public entities, Cabeólica S.A. is the country’s first independent power producer (IPP). Phase II of the project will be underpinned by a 20-year power purchase and storage services agreement with the national utility Electra S.A., at tariffs significantly lower than the national average generation cost.

The project advances Cabo Verde’s goal of generating 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 as well as its Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

It aligns with the African Development Bank’s ‘Light Up and Power Africa’ High-5 priority, its Ten-Year Strategy, and SEFA’s Green Baseload pillar.

