Gagan Gupta (Founder, Arise): Saturday, 13 September 2025 at 8:15 PM GMT and 10:15 PM GMT (+ reruns)

Africa24 Group (www.Africa24TV.com), the leading pan-African media network and publisher of four HD television channels, will broadcast two exclusive interviews with Gagan Gupta, Founder of Arise, and Mekulu Mvondo Akame, Director General of CNPS (Caisse Nationale de Prévoyance Sociale of Cameroon). These interviews follow the historic signing of a partnership agreement between the two entities on 11 September 2025 in Yaoundé.

The discussions highlight five major industrial projects set to transform Cameroon, with the ambition of adding one percentage point to annual GDP growth, creating over 100,000 jobs, and mobilizing 5,000 billion CFA francs in investments.

Under this agreement, Arise and CNPS have identified strategic projects in logistics, ports, industry, mining, health, social development, and vocational training. This impactful partnership brings together key stakeholders — including banks, financial institutions, and operators — and relies on autonomous financing to ensure the effective implementation of each project.

According to Gagan Gupta, Founder of Arise: “Cameroon is a country of unlimited and underexploited potential.” Over the past two decades, Arise has become the largest industrial developer on the continent. Backed by a new USD 700 million investment from the Saudi Vision Fund in August 2025, Arise views CNPS as a first-class strategic national partner in a key continental market.

For Mekulu Mvondo Akame, this partnership strengthens CNPS’s transformation and financial autonomy strategy, beyond revenues from contributions alone. With net income up 252%, growing cash flows from investments, and assets surpassing 1 trillion CFA francs, CNPS is now positioning itself as a world-class project developer.

