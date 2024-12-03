The February 2024 Decision of the African Union Assembly on the report of the President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the African Union Champion for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (PPPR), to “support the establishment of an accountability mechanism within the AU architecture to ensure the effective implementation of the Lusaka Agenda in Africa” is a timely and welcome development.

The Lusaka Agenda, launched on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, December 12, 2023, provides a framework for coordinated action towards a unified vision of sustainably and domestically financed health systems and universal access to healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind.

H.E. Ramaphosa has been instrumental in advancing the Lusaka Agenda Accountability Framework. Through the PPPR Commission, he championed the establishment of an accountability mechanism for the Lusaka Agenda, which leverages platforms such as the Africa Leadership Meeting (ALM). He secured the endorsement of the framework by his peers, emphasizing Africa’s commitment to health equity, strengthened primary health care, and accountability for sustainable progress.

The Lusaka Agenda’s transformative potential lies in fostering African-led solutions, building stronger primary healthcare systems, and ensuring equitable health outcomes while reducing dependency on fragmented external funding. It represents a unified vision for Africa to lead the future of its health systems with sustainable financing and strategic coherence across global and local health initiatives. It aims to empower African nations to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) and resilience against public health challenges, including those exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effective implementation of the Lusaka Agenda will achieve five strategic shifts, notably for the long-term evolution of the Global Health Initiatives (GHIs):

Make a stronger contribution to primary health care (PHC) by effectively strengthening systems for health. Play a catalytic role in fostering sustainable, domestically financed health services and public health functions. Strengthen joint approaches for achieving equity in health outcomes. Achieve strategic and operational coherence. Coordinate approaches to products, research and development (R&D), and regional manufacturing to address market and policy failures in global health.

The five strategic shifts will advance resilient primary health care (PHC) as the cornerstone of preparedness, prevention, response, and control of public health threats across the African continent.

“The Lusaka Agenda is a political commitment endorsed by African Heads of State to achieve health equity and strengthen primary health care across the continent. I call on all stakeholders to support Africa CDC’s leadership and fully commit to the accountability framework, ensuring transparency and measurable progress toward a healthier, more resilient Africa,” – H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Republic of South Africa.

“The Lusaka Agenda Secretariat, housed at Africa CDC, will work with partners to develop the Lusaka Agenda Monitoring and Accountability Framework and a continental scorecard for timely monitoring and reporting to AU Heads of State and Government. Through the Secretariat, AU Member States will more effectively and efficiently leverage GHIs to complement domestic financing, maximizing health impacts in support of country-led priorities,”- H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General.

The Lusaka Agenda Secretariat hosted at Africa CDC aligns with the February 2024 Assembly Decision of the African Union Heads of State and Government (Dec.880(XXXVII) and further solidifies Africa CDC and AU Commission leadership in steering the successful implementation of the Lusaka Agenda on the African continent. The establishment of the Secretariat is a pivotal initiative to oversee and coordinate the monitoring and accountability mechanisms essential for advancing Africa’s health transformation.

The Secretariat provides a platform for Africa CDC to work closely with partners, including WHO and the wider UN system, the World Bank, bilateral donors, regional entities, civil society, and community-led organizations.

The Secretariat will coordinate, monitor the implementation, and periodically report to the AU Heads of State and Governments on the progress of implementation. It will foster learning and knowledge-sharing across policy and program areas, ensuring no country is left behind during the Lusaka Agenda’s implementation on the African continent.