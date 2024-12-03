The 47th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC47) was held physically at the Centre International de Conférences (CICG) in Geneva, Switzerland, from 25 to 30 November 2024. This session brought together global stakeholders to adopt critical food safety and quality standards aimed at protecting consumer health and ensuring fair practices in the international food trade.

Codex Alimentarius: Strengthening Global Food Standards

The Codex Alimentarius Commission, a joint initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), has long been the cornerstone of international food safety. During CAC47, members deliberated on and approved several standards critical to advancing food safety and quality globally.

For updates on the standards adopted during this session, can be accessed via the WHO website. https://www.who.int/news/item/19-11-2024-47th-session-of-the-codex-alimentariues-commission

Africa Celebrates a Historic Election

During the session, Dr. Allan Azegele, the Director of Veterinary Services for Kenya, was unanimously elected as the new Chairperson of the Codex Alimentarius Commission. His election was a proud moment for Africa, making him only the second African to hold this esteemed position after the late Dr. Claude Mosha of Tanzania.

Dr. Azegele had been endorsed as the African Union's candidate for the position during the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) meeting in August 2024. His election underscored Africa's growing leadership and influence in shaping global food safety and trade standards.

A Two-Year Leadership Term

Dr. Azegele began his two-year term, with the possibility of renewal for an additional two years. His leadership was expected to advance efforts in addressing emerging food safety challenges while ensuring that Africa’s perspectives were well-represented in global deliberations.

A Milestone for Africa

Dr. Azegele’s election reflected Africa's increasing impact on international decision-making platforms. He expressed gratitude to the member states and colleagues who supported his candidacy, emphasizing that this achievement symbolized Africa’s collective commitment to a safer and more equitable global food system. The successful conclusion of CAC47 not only reinforced the Codex Alimentarius Commission’s pivotal role in global food governance but also celebrated Africa’s strengthened voice in these crucial conversations.