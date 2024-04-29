The primary goal of ADC Channel is to foster collaboration among partners within the ISP, Carrier, Telecommunications, Systems Integration, ICT and Data Centre providers; Channel Partners will have additional product offerings to add to their current portfolio and in turn generate new revenue streams; The programme offers partners easy access to data centre experts and will provide ongoing commercial and technical support.

Africa Data Centres, a division of the Cassava Technologies group, is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive channel partner programme, ADC Channel. This programme is designed to establish colocation and ecosystem partnerships, empowering members to expand their product portfolio&offerings alongside their market presence including an expanded data centre footprint.

ADC Channel presents a unique opportunity for global carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), system integrators, Data Centres, Mobile Network, Content Developer, telecommunications companies, network infrastructure operators, hyperscalers and others to deliver state-of-the-art, sustainable and cost-effective digital solutions to their clients.

The primary objective of ADC Channel is to foster collaboration amongst partners, facilitating the delivery of optimised solutions and comprehensive support to clients. Partners enrolled in ADC Channel will benefit from a flexible approach that accommodates various partnership and go-to-market (GTM) models.

Finhai Munzara, CFO of Africa Data Centres, emphasises that the benefits of the ADC Channel programme extend to all types of partners. "Our facilities are designed with the needs of hyper-scale, wholesale&enterprise clients in mind, catering to their technical, operational and commercial requirements. Whether it's greenfield projects, built-to-suit facilities, powered shells, dedicated halls, or hybrid colocation, we offer flexible, scalable and sustainable solutions that suit partners of every kind."

He elaborates on the advantages of becoming an Africa Data Centres Partner.

Firstly, clients gain an additional product offering&footprint to augment their existing portfolio, enabling them to offer bundled solutions. This not only enhances their current revenue streams but also positions them for further growth&retention with both existing and future customers.

Africa Data Centres has also developed ADC Marketplace, a pioneering platform designed to empower partners and customers across the continent. This innovative marketplace provides a dynamic space for partners to showcase their services and for customers to explore offerings, fostering collaboration and visibility within the African tech community. Offering unmatched connectivity and growth opportunities, the ADC Marketplace stands as the ultimate platform for African enterprise organisations and tech companies seeking to thrive in today's digital landscape.

Partners stand to benefit from reduced churn, as colocation is inherently a 'sticky' product with minimal price erosion. By offering best-of-breed colocation services from Africa's leading data centre provider, partners can differentiate themselves from competitors.

Partners will also enjoy seamless access to data centre experts, continuous commercial and technical support, and regular, complimentary training for their sales and product teams.

Furthermore, partners face no financial risk, as participation in the channel programme requires no investment and entails no capital expenditures for building data centres.

Partners can also leverage flexibility in setting their selling prices and receive significant upfront discounts, further bolstering their competitive advantage. Exclusive benefits include competitive pricing, dedicated sales&Presales Teams, Remote Hands support and access to joint marketing resources&activities, enabling partners to thrive in the marketplace.

Munzara emphasises that ADC Channel programme epitomises Africa Data Centres' commitment to fostering collaborative growth and innovation. "It serves as a platform for clients to enrich their product portfolios and seamlessly extend their business across diverse ecosystems with openness and transparency." Africa Data Centres warmly invites partners to embark on this transformative journey towards shaping the future of digital connectivity in Africa.

"The programme prioritises mutual growth, leveraging Africa Data Centres' profound industry expertise and extensive infrastructure," Munzara concludes.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Launched in 2021, the company was born out of a need to create a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. Through its subsidiaries, namely, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid Dataport, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, Distributed Power Africa, Sasai Fintech and Telrad, Cassava is a multinational technology company that has operations across key growth markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Cassava provides its customers in 94 countries with offerings that will help them grow, transform, and expand their operations. www.CassavaTechnologies.com

About Africa Data Centres:

Africa Data Centres is your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across Africa.

Africa Data Centres is Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Bringing international experts to the pan-African market. We are your trusted partner for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections across Africa. Strategically located, our world-class facilities provide a home for all your business-critical data. Proudly African, we are dedicated to being the heart that beats your business.

Africa Data Centres' aim is to unveil various business opportunities and to develop a strategic network of partnerships. This will further strengthen Africa Data Centres' superiority in providing our customers with the highest standard of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities throughout Africa. www.AfricaDataCentres.com