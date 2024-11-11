African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has approved a US$200 million Corporate Finance Facility in favour of BUA Industries Limited (BIL) to support its expansion plans.

BIL is a Nigerian conglomerate with diversified business interest spanning across, sugar and cement manufacturing, flour milling, oil milling, port logistics, real estate development, oil and gas, and shipping. The first tranche of $150 million was disbursed on October 16, 2024.

Commenting on the transaction, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra Africa Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, said that the facility will provide critical financial support to a leading Nigerian conglomerate as it pursues its expansion plans, thereby boosting its industrial base and Nigeria’s export manufacturing capacity.

“We are delighted at this partnership which promises to deliver significant impact through job creation, import substitution and export diversification - thereby boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

On his part, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON, Chairman of BUA Industries Limited, said that the $200 million corporate finance facility marks a crucial step in BUA’s commitment to industrializing Nigeria's manufacturing, infrastructure and energy sector for local use and export. “With Afreximbank’s support, BUA can increase investments to strengthen industrial capacity and meet regional demand. Our goal is sustainable growth that boosts Nigeria’s self-sufficiency and Africa’s global trade presence, creating jobs and building economic resilience,” he said.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

