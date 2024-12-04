African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) are proud to announce the commencement of construction works for the African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin on Tuesday, 27th November 2024. This landmark project is a collaboration between Afreximbank and ARISE IIP and represents a major step in driving industrialisation in Benin and across West Africa.

The AQAC laboratory in GDIZ will offer world-class testing, inspection, and certification services covering food and agricultural products, ensuring that products “Made in Africa” meet the required safety and quality standards at local and international markets.

Driven by Afreximbank’s vision, the AQAC, aims to enhance the compliance of African products with international standards, boosting exports, and supporting intra-African trade while ensuring the safety of these products for local consumption. ARISE IIP, an affiliate of the Bank and a leader in pan-African industrial development, acknowledges the value that AQAC brings to the ecosystem it has developed, such as the GDIZ that focuses on value addition and global competitiveness.

By establishing the laboratory within GDIZ, numerous benefits will be realized, including, increasing the competitiveness of local products manufactured inside the zone, such as cotton, cashew, animal feed, soya, pineapple dehydration, and sesame oil, by ensuring their compliance with international standards and requirements of export markets; boosting exports by enabling African products to compete effectively in global markets; Strengthening local industrial capacity through state-of-the-art quality infrastructure and technical expertise; and Driving regional impact by positioning Benin as an industrial and commercial hub in West Africa.

Létondji BEHETON, Managing Director of GDIZ, commented: "The establishment of the AQAC laboratory within GDIZ is a game-changer for Benin’s industrial ecosystem. It will not only elevate the quality of locally processed products but also open new doors for our exporters by ensuring compliance with international standards. This initiative reinforces GDIZ’s role as a catalyst for economic transformation, creating jobs, attracting investments, and positioning Benin as a regional leader in value-added production and trade."

Gagan Gupta, CEO of ARISE IIP, stated: “This project underscores our commitment to working with Afreximbank to enhance quality control capabilities for African products. The AQAC Laboratory is a cornerstone in our vision to industrialise Africa and integrate it into global value chains. By ensuring that African products meet the highest international standards, this initiative empowers local industries, enhances export potential, and strengthens intra-African trade. With GDIZ as one of our flagship zones, this project confirms our commitment to building a self-reliant and globally competitive Africa."

Oluranti Doherty, Managing Director of Export Development, Afreximbank, added: "Our AQAC initiative reflects Afreximbank's unwavering commitment to empowering African manufacturers and enabling their products to thrive in the global marketplace. By providing reliable quality assurance services, the AQAC enhances the competitiveness of African products, improves Intra-African trade, and ensures the seamless integration of these products into international markets, thereby advancing the continent's industrialisation and economic diversification."

Afreximbank established the first African Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) project in Ogun State, Nigeria which was awarded the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) in August 2024. SANAS is one of the key accreditation bodies in Africa responsible for carrying out conformity assessments. Afreximbank plans to expand the AQAC initiative by establishing a series of Quality Assurance Centres across Africa to strengthen the quality of infrastructure across the continent.

About GDIZ:

Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), developed by the Société d'Investissement et de Promotion de l'Industrie - BENIN (SIPI-BENIN SA), is a joint venture between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) and the Republic of Benin. GDIZ is a dynamic 1,640-hectare industrial zone (Phase 1: 400 ha) developed by ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), which has several industrial zones across Africa, including in Gabon (Gabon Special Economic Zone) and Togo (Adétikope Industrial Platform), and other countries on the African continent.

About ARISE IIP:

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) (www.ARISEIIP.com) is a pan-African developer and operator of world-class industrial parks committed to making Africa thrive. We identify opportunities in commercial and industrial value chains across Africa, and conceive, finance, build and operate the necessary infrastructure, playing a catalytic role in supporting countries to transition to an industrial economy. We are driven by the pursuit of green growth; our ambition is to unlock the continent’s industrial potential while neutralising our carbon emissions and climate impact. ARISE IIP is currently present in Benin (GDIZ), Togo (PIA), Gabon (GSEZ), Côte d’Ivoire (ZIC), and more. GSEZ was ranked the world’s best special economic zone in the timber sector (2020 FDI ranking).

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance, facilitate and promote intra and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative instruments to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the AfCFTA, Afreximbank has in partnership with the African Union Commission and AFCFTA Secretariat launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement. The AFCFTA Secretariat and the Bank have created a USD 10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA.

At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at US$ 37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$ 6.1 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$ 104 billion between 2016 and 2023 through various interventions for the advancement of the continent. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together, “the Group”). For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com