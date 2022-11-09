Accor (https://group.Accor.com), a world-leading hospitality group with over 425 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has signed a management agreement with Kasada to operate the Lamantin Beach Resort&Spa managed by Accor, located 80 kms South of Dakar, on the seaside port of Saly, the largest seaside resort in West Africa, between the sea and the sacred forest.

The property features 166 rooms, starting from 28sqm, a 750sqm spa and fitness centre, alongside an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a beach lounge, which are available for guests to enjoy.

Catering to the Meetings&Events market, 60 sqm MICE facilities are on hand, offering the possibility to host seminar breaks on terraces overlooking the ocean and events which can be hosted directly on the beach, ideal for conferences, social gatherings and weddings.

Guests traveling with families can take advantage of an array of entertainment and water activities, including a Kids Club which offers a variety of cultural and sport events, as well as water and land options including aqua gym facilities, a fully equipped fitness centre and much more.

“Lamantin Beach Resort&Spa managed by Accor is a fantastic addition to our portfolio in Senegal,” says Mark Willis CEO India, Middle East, Africa&Turkey for Accor. “We are proud and happy to partner, once again, with Kasada on another wonderful project. Bringing the first Movenpick Hotels&Resorts property to the country is a testament, not only to the brand’s growth momentum, but also to the tourism appeal of Senegal as a destination.”

Lamantin Beach Resort&Spa managed by Accor joins the Group’s existing portfolio in the country, which includes Pullman Dakar Teranga, Novotel Dakar and Ibis Dakar.

Operating under Accor from the 1st of October 2022, the hotel will undergo a staged refurbishment plan which will result see it operate under the Movenpick Hotels&Resorts brand in late 2023.

Accor currently operates 3 properties (576 keys) in Senegal, with a pipeline of 2 properties (612 keys) in development.

Contact Media Relations

Sarah Fernandez

Director of PR&Communications

India, Middle East, Africa&Turkey

T. +971 56 544 8997

Sarah.fernandez@accor.com

