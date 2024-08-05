A new dam with a capacity of holding 147,000 cubic meters of water was inaugurated on 3 August in the Adi-Neamin administrative area, Logo-Anseba subzone. Built at a cost of about 15 million Nakfa, the dam is expected to alleviate water supply problems for both humans and livestock in the area.

Mr. Kahsai Amleson, administrator of the Adi-Neamin administrative area, stated that the dam will not only ensure water supply for humans and livestock but also will significantly contribute to irrigation farming in the area.

Indicating that the construction of the dam was part of the ongoing effort to ensure potable water supply to 11 administrative areas in the sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Hagos, administrator of the sub-zone, commended the strong participation of the public and Government institutions, especially women, in the program.

Commending the initiative of the Adi-Neamin residents, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, said that according to the plan to construct six big dams in the sub-zone in collaboration with the public, Government institutions, and members of the Defense Forces, three dams have already been constructed. Ambassador Mahmud went on to say that the construction of the remaining three dams is in the final stages.

Adi-Neamin is one of the 13 administrative areas in the Logo-Anseba sub-zone and is located 16 km north of Mekerka.