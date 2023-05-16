The Philippine Embassy assisted a total of 77 Filipinos from Sudan during their transit in Bahrain from Cairo en route to Manila from 08 to 12 May 2023. Said Filipino repatriates arrived in Bahrain in four batches.

The first batch consisting of 10 Filipinos arrived in Bahrain on 08 May 2023. The group was composed of seven males and three females (6 adults and 4 minors). The second batch arrived on 09 May 2023 comprising of five female and 13 male adults.

The third batch of Filipinos who transited in Bahrain on 10 May 2023 consisted of 13 males and 17 females (26 adults and 4 minors) while the last batch who arrived in Bahrain on 12 May 2023 consisted of eight male and eleven female adults.

The Filipinos were welcomed and provided airport assistance and snacks by the Embassy's ATN team and MWO-Bahrain during their transit. The repatriates shared their challenging experiences while escaping the violence in Sudan with the Embassy officials. They expressed their deep appreciation for all the assistance the Philippine government has provided to ensure their safe return to the Philippines. The Embassy also assured the repatriates of assistance from the DFA, DMW, OWWA and other relevant Philippine government agencies upon their arrival in the Philippines.