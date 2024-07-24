The 6th Congress of the National Council of Eritrean-Americans was enthusiastically inaugurated in Washington under the theme “Strengthening Eritrean Values for International Relations.”

The congress, attended by over 500 nationals, saw Ms. Lewam Debru, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, and Ms. Hadinet Keleta, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, outline the objectives and agenda of the event.

Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, highlighted the significance of the congress, noting its timing as Eritrea embarks on a new chapter. He urged participants to leverage public diplomatic activities, emphasizing that Eritrea’s core values and independent political stance are key tools for fostering cooperation and relationships.

Mr. Berhane also stressed the importance of a strong organization, which he said reflects the civility and modesty of a robust society. He encouraged attendees to leave the congress with significant recommendations and resolutions focused on strengthening the organization, national values, and broad participation of nationals.

The congress featured detailed activity reports from the PFDJ, YPFDJ, the National Union of Eritrean Women, Hidri organizations in the US, and YPFDJ representatives from Europe. These reports were followed by in-depth discussions among participants.

Friends of Eritrea expressed their high regard for their relationship with the Eritrean community and highlighted Eritrea’s growing influence and acceptance on the global stage.

The congress is set to continue until 26 July.