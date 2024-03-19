Several infrastructure and finance-focused deals were signed during a media briefing at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) on March 18. The six deal signings aim to bolster private-led investment in South African infrastructure projects and cover various strategic areas including project development, financing, capacity building and research.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between South Africa’s Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala and John Humphrey, the UK’s Trade Commissioner for Africa. The deal builds on three agreements signed between the countries since the launch of Infrastructure South Africa in 2020 and aims to strengthen cooperation regarding project preparation, appraisal and development.

Taking place on March 17-19 at the Century City Conference Center, SIDSSA brings together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent with the aim of driving infrastructure development. SIDSSA 2024 serves as a crucial platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic activity through strategic infrastructure plans.

The remaining five deals were signed by Infrastructure South Africa – represented by Mameetse Masemola, Head of Infrastructure South Africa - and various organizations. These include an MoU signed with the South African Institution of Civil Engineering to aid in collaboration and initiatives within the infrastructure planning and development space. The MoU covers strategic areas of cooperation including capacity building, project development and research.

An agreement was signed between Infrastructure South Africa and the Association of African Exhibition Organizers. The MoU will see the parties take the country’s infrastructure investment drive global, with support provided in promoting South Africa’s project portfolio.

Meanwhile, an agreement was signed with the Transnet National Ports Authority for the development of The Construction Book – set to be launched on 19 March at SIDSSA – and the development of strategic integrated projects.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed with the South African Road Agency (SANRAL). Infrastructure South Africa and SANRAL will collaboratively work towards closing the country’s infrastructure investment gap, developing The Construction Book while developing strategic projects.

Infrastructure South Africa also recently signed an MoU with the University of Johannesburg, announced during the SIDSSA media briefing. The media briefing was facilitated by South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong and featured updates on projects and national infrastructure priorities.

SIDSSA 2024 is organized by the Investment and Infrastructure Office under the Presidency, in collaboration with the Association of African Exhibition Organizers. The National African Federation for the Building Industry joins as an association partner, while the Development Bank of Southern Africa is the official sponsor of the event. The Masterclass on Sustainable Infrastructure Development is held in collaboration with the National School of Government.