The 48th anniversary of the liberation of Nakfa was enthusiastically observed on 23 March with various activities. Nakfa has been liberated on 23 March 1977 after six months of encirclement and offensive and not to be occupied again by enemy occupation forces.

The commemorative event was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, religious leaders, village elders, heads of national associations, and numerous Nakfa residents.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Shilie, Managing Director of Nakfa Sub-zone, stated that the objective of the commemoration is to pass on to the young generation the history of the heroic feats demonstrated by the gallant liberation fighters during the struggle to liberate Nakfa.

Mr. Mohammed Ali further noted that the commemoration of Nakfa’s liberation reflects the strong resilience, perseverance, and unity of purpose of the Eritrean people. He also called for strengthened contributions and participation in the nation-building process.

The event featured artistic and cultural performances highlighting the heroism of the liberation fighters and depicting the significance of the occasion.