RegTech Africa (https://RegTechAfrica.com/) today formally announces the publication of the 2024 State of RegTech in Sub-Saharan Africa Report, a comprehensive, data-driven industry report examining the rapid evolution of regulatory innovation across Africa’s financial ecosystem. The report provides strategic insights into the growth of RegTech and SupTech, regulatory innovation, financial inclusion, and the critical role of technology in strengthening consumer protection across emerging and complex markets.

The report positions Sub-Saharan Africa as one of the most dynamic frontiers for regulatory technology, driven by the expansion of FinTech, mobile money, cross-border payments, and real-time digital supervision. It highlights how regulators and financial institutions are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence, machine-readable regulation, and cloud-based architectures to manage risk while expanding access to formal financial services.

Cyril Okoroigwe, Chief Executive Officer, RegTech Africa, said: “This report marks a defining moment for Africa’s regulatory and digital finance ecosystem. RegTech is no longer a back-office function, it is now core infrastructure for trust, stability, and inclusive growth. The report captures how African regulators and market participants are moving from reactive compliance to proactive, technology-driven supervision.”

The publication also underscores the growing adoption of Supervisory Technology (SupTech) by central banks and financial authorities, signaling a structural shift towards real-time, data-driven oversight across the continent.

Commenting on the broader implications of the report, Dr. Tunde Ibidapo-Obe, CEO, Regfyl, stated: “The findings of this report clearly demonstrate that Africa is shaping a uniquely innovative model of digital regulation. The convergence of RegTech and SupTech is enabling safer markets, stronger consumer protection, and scalable financial inclusion that other regions are increasingly studying and learning from.”

The 2024 State of RegTech in Sub-Saharan Africa Report serves as a strategic benchmark for policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, FinTech leaders, investors, and development partners seeking to understand the next phase of digital financial infrastructure in Africa.

Access the full report at: https://apo-opa.co/491ZJGx

For Partnership&Research Collaboration:

info@regtechafrica.com

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is a leading platform advancing regulatory technology adoption through research, policy engagement, industry convening, and capacity building across emerging markets.