The rating was given in recognition of ADU commitment to online learning which makes use of innovative tools such as VR, AR, 3D technology, engaging curriculum, effective practices, and advanced technologies

Online learning at ADU witnessed high engagement since early 2020, with participation from over 7,000 students and over 50,000 lectures recorded thus far

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has been recognized for its excellence in online learning, earning the highest rating of 5 stars by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds - QS Stars Rating for year 2021. ADU has achieved an outstanding overall score of 95% in the Online Learning category. The University achieved a full score in student faculty engagement, student interaction, student services and technology, online outsourcing and commitment to online learning.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, ADU has rolled out several initiatives to enhance online learning and elevate the student experience under the new circumstances. The University integrated modern technologies into its curricula including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), as well as 3D technology to allow engineering students to continue their practical work remotely. Additionally, ADU launched 360-degree imaging videos, which are sent to students ahead of classes to provide them with a visual representation of the laboratories, supporting them during virtual sessions and ensuring they receive a holistic educational journey. Through its use of innovative tools, ADU witnessed high engagement with the participation of over 7,000 users and recorded over 50,000 lectures through deploying online learning for its faculty and student body.

In a bid to keep students engaged while learning remotely, the Employability and Alumni Relations Office (EARO) at the university launched a series of initiatives, including virtual career development workshops and events for students and graduates. The EARO continues to collaborate with potential employers in the nation to present virtual career information sessions and create opportunities for students to network with future employers.

The university has reaped the fruit of its efforts in online learning through the outstanding performance delivered by students. Most recently, Ahmed Al Hammadi, a student in the Master of Science in Information Technology program at ADU’s College of Engineering (CoE), designed the first mobile application of its kind known as the “virtual museum”, which showcases museums and their exhibitions digitally.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU) said: “The wise leadership of the UAE has always focused on opening the doors for our youth and providing them with opportunities to grow, innovate and excel and we continue to follow this school of thought. We are proud to receive yet another accolade which highlights our institution’s efforts in delivering an outstanding online learning experience and a 360 educational journey. ADU is committed to investing in innovative educational tools and developing its curriculum with the aim of equipping our students with a solid foundation to kick-start their careers.”

The technology that encompasses ADU online lecture delivery is a combination of robust Learning Management Systems, a reliable and clear collaboration interface between the student and faculty in a secure manner. Collaboration tools include Microsoft Teams and Workspace, Learning Management System (LMS), Virtual Desktop Interface (VDI), Blackboard Learn Cloud, Single Sign On (SSO) and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

In an effort to deliver a well-rounded online learning experience, the ADU faculty and student body are regularly surveyed to provide their feedback on tools, curricula and the overall educational journey both on and off campus.

QS Stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at an institution, enabling prospective students to identify which universities are the best in the specific fields such as program strength, facilities, graduate employability, social responsibility and inclusiveness among others. In the methodology used for QS Stars, universities are evaluated in dozens of indicators across at least eight dimensions. After the assessment, universities are awarded with an overall Star result which ranges from 0 to 5+ Stars, depending on the number of points achieved during the evaluation.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,600 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research, and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2022 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 5 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

