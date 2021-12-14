Dubai: The e-commerce based direct selling company QNET has received seven new awards in the last two months at the 2021 Globee Awards, VEGA Digital Awards, and MarCom Awards. The awards recognise the world's most innovative and creative businesses, with QNET joining the podium alongside global brands such as Nike, Accenture, Salesforce, Cisco, Mastercard, PepsiCo, and more.

The Globee, VEGA, and MarCom wins are the most recent honours in a long chain of success and recognition for QNET this year. To date, QNET has received 33 awards in 2021 from multiple global industry contests, such as the TITAN Business Awards, NYX Awards, Stevie Awards, and more.

PEOPLE: OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP

QNET's CEO, Ms Malou Caluza, was awarded a Gold Globee® Award as the Female CEO of the Year in the Consumer Products category at the 9th Annual CEO World Awards, a competition recognising the accomplishments and contributions of business professionals worldwide.

"It is an honour to be recognised by the 2021 CEO World Awards with a Gold Globee – I'm truly thankful to my QNET team for their unwavering passion and hard work that has, in turn, driven me to become a better leader by the day," Caluza said regarding her win. "Innovation and growth are part of the QNET DNA, and I'm so proud to lead an organisation that is dedicated to delivering world-class products, resources, and service to our employees, distributors, and customers around the globe."

PLATFORMS: DIGITAL RESOURCES AND A CLEAR BUSINESS MODEL

The VEGA Digital Awards is hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), an organisation aiming to bring the most creative in the digital media industry into the spotlight through a panel of jurors of multiple industry professionals and communication leaders from across the globe.

At the VEGA Digital Awards, QNET cinched two praises for:

The Mobile Apps & Sites category for QNET's mobile app. The app serves as an all-in-one platform containing direct selling industry resources, the latest product news and updates, and access to QNET's eStore, enabling distributors to run their business from the palm of their hand anytime, from anywhere.

The Video/Online Video category for QNET's video titled "The Difference Between Direct Selling and Pyramid Scheme". The video is available on QNET's official YouTube channel and is an informational guide on how one can differentiate between a legitimate direct selling business and illegal pyramid or ponzi schemes.

COMMUNICATIONS: OWNING THE DIGITAL SPACE

At the MarCom Awards, QNET set a winning streak for the second year in a row with a total of three trophies and an honourable mention in the following categories:

Platinum Award in the Digital Media – Social Media (Social Engagement) category for the record-setting coverage of QNET's digital campaign for their bi-annual flagship convention, VCC2020. Titled "Stronger Than Ever", the campaign captured the unwavering passion of QNET's global community with user-submitted content generated across 18 platforms through the hashtags #VCC2020 and #QNET22. The campaign recorded a staggering reach of over 3.2 million users, as well as more than 500,000 engagements across all platforms.

in the category for the record-setting coverage of QNET's digital campaign for their bi-annual flagship convention, VCC2020. Titled "Stronger Than Ever", the campaign captured the unwavering passion of QNET's global community with user-submitted content generated across 18 platforms through the hashtags #VCC2020 and #QNET22. The campaign recorded a staggering reach of over 3.2 million users, as well as more than 500,000 engagements across all platforms. Platinum Award in the Digital Media – Mobile App/Web (App for Business) category for QNET Mobile, which has been downloaded over 100,000 times and is available on both the App Store and Google Play. With the addition of the VEGA Digital Awards, QNET Mobile has won 6 international awards to date.

in the category for QNET Mobile, which has been downloaded over 100,000 times and is available on both the App Store and Google Play. With the addition of the VEGA Digital Awards, QNET Mobile has won 6 international awards to date. Gold Award in the Digital Media – Social Media (Viral Marketing Campaign) category for QNET's social media campaign revolving around their bestselling internationally accredited water filtration system, HomePure Nova. The campaign aims to raise awareness on sustainable living by encouraging reduced consumption of plastic bottled water; through utilising the hashtag #BottleSelfieChallenge and a fun and straightforward contest mechanism, the campaign received over 190,000 interactions across multiple social media platforms.

in the category for QNET's social media campaign revolving around their bestselling internationally accredited water filtration system, HomePure Nova. The campaign aims to raise awareness on sustainable living by encouraging reduced consumption of plastic bottled water; through utilising the hashtag #BottleSelfieChallenge and a fun and straightforward contest mechanism, the campaign received over 190,000 interactions across multiple social media platforms. Honourable Mention in the Video/Audio – Video/Film (Corporate Image) category for QNET's video detailing the business' commitment to sustainability values at all levels of the organisation. QNET recently launched their Green Legacy programme in partnership with Certified B Corporation, EcoMatcher, to build a green future through reforestation initiatives across the globe.

Commenting on the VEGA and MarCom awards, Caluza added, "The past twelve months saw QNET undergoing a digital transformation and expansion that truly personified our dedication to deliver engaging, timely, and informative content to our global community. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and am confident in our longstanding commitment to empower others to take charge of their lives through what QNET has to offer."

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards' judging panel comprises communications, advertising, public relations and digital experts who set the standard for excellence. Last year, QNET won two Golds at the MarCom Awards in the Informational Video and Print Media categories.

-Ends-

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognise outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide.

About VEGA Digital Awards

Vega Digital Awards seeks to recognise and honors the outstanding performance, talent and effort of the best digital and creative professionals, web developers, web designers and web agencies around the world. We invite the participation of ad agencies, public relations firms, interactive agencies, as well as individual graphic and web designers, and web enthusiasts along with companies and nonprofit organisations. Vega also searches out the future brightest stars of the digital media universe, to reward and encourage the young people who will create the future of digital communications.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognising the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

For media enquiries regarding QNET, please contact:

Saad Aqueel

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

+971 58 8911959

saad@watermelonme.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021