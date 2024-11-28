Fuelled by rapid economic diversification, a young and tech-savvy population, and increasing investment in cutting-edge financial technologies, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has developed into one of the world’s leading online trading hubs.

At the forefront of this revolution is Dubai which has established itself as a prime destination for companies looking to expand their market presence, drive business success, and achieve long-term prosperity by tapping into the potential of the FX and fintech sectors in MENA.

The city has seen transformational growth in recent years, emerging as the premier location for major FX and fintech firms to set up their operations, thanks to its strategic position as a global financial centre and supportive regulatory environment.

Alongside attracting multinational financial companies from around the world, Dubai has become a base for iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, the world’s largest online trading expo, highlighting the important status it holds within the MENA region.

A platform for online trading expansion

The online trading sector in MENA, including assets like stocks, commodities, currencies, and cryptocurrencies, is expanding at an impressively fast rate amid increased popularity.

According to the 2024 UAE Leverage Trading Report by Investment Trends, the number of reactivated and ongoing FX/CFD traders has grown, underscoring the resilience and trust in the UAE's trading market1.

A major driving force behind MENA’s rise to prominence is the way it has embraced economic diversification. Countries across the region, particularly in the Gulf, have moved away from traditional industries such as oil and gas, focusing on sectors like financial services and technology.

This shift has paved the way for greater investment in fintech and online trading, creating a dynamic and competitive environment for businesses to prosper, with governments introducing regulatory frameworks that are broadly supportive of innovation and enterprise.

As a result of this development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and its capital city, Dubai, have emerged as significant global epicentres for online trading, with companies across the world recognising the immense potential it has to offer.

Dubai is increasingly being seen as a key hotspot for FX and fintech firms thanks also to its geographic location, with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) featuring more than 900 fintech companies in 2024 – a 31% rise from the previous year2.

It serves as a gateway to the broader MENA trading ecosystem, providing access to both local and international markets, a favourable business climate, and advanced technological infrastructure.

Its strategic location also places it near to rapidly growing markets like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Bahrain, enhancing its appeal for businesses looking to expand into the region.

Welcoming the global online trading community

The MENA region is set to take centre stage as the highly anticipated iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 returns to the UAE, bringing together more than 7k attendees from 120+ countries around the world.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14-16, 2025, the prominent B2B and B2C event is set to attract traders, affiliates and IBs, alongside major names from the FX and fintech sectors, with more than 130+ brands exhibiting including brokers, liquidity providers, fintechs, prop firms, institutional investors, and more.

For established firms seeking expansion or new players eager to enter the MENA market, FX EXPO Dubai 2025 offers an ideal setting to connect with key industry players and explore fresh avenues for growth.

Due to unprecedented demand, the expo floor is now fully sold out with every exhibition booth occupied, including by some of the world’s leading FX and fintech brands. Companies and individuals interested in attending are encouraged to register today to secure their spot at the largest display of online trading services around.

The event provides a whole host of potential partnership opportunities for all types of attendees. From brokers looking to discover new trading solutions or expand into prop trading to tech providers seeking to promote their offerings to a targeted audience, there is something for everyone in Dubai.

For more details and to secure your spot at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, click here.

Sources: