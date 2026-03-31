SYDNEY - Australia's debt market is on track to hit record post-pandemic bond sales this quarter, driven by higher rates and its safe ​investment appeal, but the boom now faces a ⁠critical test as the war in the Middle East tightens the deals pipeline.

The highest sovereign rates among G10 economies have attracted investors, while a deepening, stable market outside the U.S. has ‌drawn a slew of global issuers to raise funds.

More than A$92 billion ($63 billion) in investment grade debt has been sold in Aussie dollars so far in 2026, according to Informa Global Markets, setting the primary market on course to top ​last year's record annual total of almost A$260 billion.

The quarterly figure is the biggest since 2020 and puts Australia within striking distance of overtaking sterling issuance, which hit $215 billion last year, according to Informa, making it the third-biggest market. Both ​markets ​are still far behind the $1.77 trillion equivalent sold in the euro market or $2.2 trillion sold in dollar investment grade debt last year. Dealogic figures show Australian dollar issuance tracking toward a record quarter and already ahead of sterling, in U.S. dollar value terms in 2025.

Both investors and bankers say it's a long-awaited coming of age that shows how Australia has matured and how ⁠international capital flows are changing.

"You're starting to see investors go, okay, which is a deep, advanced economy with good governance, with an attractive fiscal profile that's not going to get out of control?" said Emma Lawson, a strategist at Janus Henderson in Melbourne.

"More of them started to see Australia as an attractive place to come. And that just builds on itself."

SPEED BUMP OR FALSE DAWN?

Analysis by CreditSights published this month showed Australian dollar bonds had outperformed investment-grade peers around the world since the outbreak of war.

Yet, global volatility is proving a headache. Australia's government-owned broadband network NBN raised A$850 million at 10 years in mid March and ​the pace has slowed since.

U.S. telco ‌Verizon and Charter Hall have ⁠been among issuers and New Zealand's Meridian ⁠Energy raised an A$400 million green bond this month, which was oversubscribed, in a potentially positive sign.

"Nobody benefits trying to price a deal when there's volatility, and we actually don't know where the risk free rate is going ​to be," said Simon Ward, head of debt capital markets for Australasia at Mizuho Securities Asia in Sydney.

A case in point is Qantas, which has paused ‌plans to raise debt while markets are volatile. Dealogic research shows KoreaGasCorp also waiting in the wings.

GEOPOLITICAL SHELTER

On the investor side, structural ⁠shifts are whetting demand.

One is Australia's deep-pocketed pension funds, which are slowly moving to increase debt allocation as its customers grow older and into the payout phase of their retirements.

While not completely comparable, due to a break in the data series, official figures show Australian superannuation funds' fixed income allocation rose from around 17% or $188 billion in 2013 to just over 18% or $547 billion in December 2025.

"If you move the allocation 1%, for example, of the whole market, that's tens of billions of dollars," said Jonathan Sheridan, director of fixed income and investment strategy at FIIG Securities, a bond broker and investment firm.

"I think also there's a geopolitical environment at the moment, and Australia is seen as very stable," he said.

European banks such as Banco Santander and Credit Agricole, as well as Hong Kong's MTR Corp are among foreign issuers that have raised Aussie dollar debt this year.

Foreign investors have also rediscovered Aussie government debt. Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that since the pandemic - when central bank buying reduced the proportion of Australian debt owned abroad - foreign ownership has recovered to just over 50% of the sovereign market.

Record inflows into a pair of BetaShares Aussie bond exchange-traded funds points to buying from individual investors and ‌bankers say there are big global buyers in the corporate debt market as well.

"U.S. investors and Canadian investors have stepped ⁠in in a big way," said Chris Mclachlan, executive general manager for global markets at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"We’re probably less in ​the headlines of global instability, and I think people see this as a good place to come and do business, and they're encouraged by pricing and deal sizes that are getting done."

To be sure, like bond markets globally, Australian dollar debt has come under pressure from worries about already sticky inflation rising further with soaring oil prices now prompting central bank rate hikes.

But with 10-year government bonds yielding above 5%, analysts reckon they offer a much higher ​starting point for investors to capture ‌yield compared to recent historical levels.

"We expect the market to recalibrate and continue," said Mizuho's Ward. "Over the years where you'd see some life in ⁠the Aussie market and then it would just evaporate, it'd be unreliable, it'd be illiquid ... ​that dynamic has changed."

"The word I think most originators would say now is it has matured."

($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Sam Holmes)