AMMAN — The new governing body of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Jordan has elected Ziad Homsi as the president of the chamber and Nabil Khatib as its vice president for a term of 4 years.

Hassan Amad was selected as treasurer, while George Hazboun, Zaki Ayoubi, Jawdat Yaghmour and Adib Habayeb as members, in addition to the membership of Amman chambers of commerce and industry.

According to a statement issued by the ICC on Saturday, Homsi stressed that "the International Chamber of Commerce is an institution that represents Jordan's bridge to the international economic and trade world,"

He added: "We believe that Jordan's strategic location, the efficiency of its private sector, and its deep-rooted economic relations, give us a real opportunity to enhance our role in shaping global trade trends and contribute to building a more open and competitive business environment."

Homsi expressed hope for the next phase to include expanding international partnerships, supporting Jordanian traders and industrialists to integrate into the global economy, and enabling them to benefit from international agreements and cross-border trade opportunities.

He said that the ICC, since its establishment, has been and continues to be a platform to represent Jordanian interests in international forums, and a window to transfer the best international practices in the fields of trade, investment and commercial arbitration.

Homsi pointed out to the need to work with all partners in the public and private sectors, as well as with international institutions, to launch "qualitative" initiatives that support digital transformation in trade, promote innovation and sustainability, and contribute to national economy and benefits Jordan's image globally.

The ICC in Jordan was established in 1975 as a branch of the parent chamber in Paris, and seeks to convey Jordanian trends regarding trade to international forums and help traders and industrialists to integrate into the global economy.

It also aims to represent members in the various bodies, conferences, councils and temporary and permanent committees of the international chamber and to ensure their association with them, and to prepare the best means to achieve progress and prosperity for all Jordanian economic sectors.

The chamber's General Assembly held its annual meeting at the headquarters of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, during which it approved the financial and administrative reports on the council's work for the past year 2024.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

