The UAE and Saudi Arabia emerging as the preferred destinations for investors, EY said in a new report

Sovereign wealth funds, such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala continued to lead the regional deal activity in boosting their respective countries’ economic plans. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.