Dinesh Kothari, who is well-known as the man behind the Delhi Private School (DPS) chain in the UAE, plans to expand his education empire in the UAE to seven schools over the next three years. Watch the Zawya interview here.
Dinesh Kothari spoke to Zawya about his 50-year journey and growth in the UAE, recent acquisition and formation of a new vertical, his expansion plans over the next three years and his mantra for success
