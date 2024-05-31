Despite regional challenges in the MENA region, the IPO pipeline across markets shows signs of strength

Even though tensions in parts of the region could lead to a more cautious market, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will continue to drive the IPO momentum. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.