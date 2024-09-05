Heightened geopolitical tensions and weakened business conditions saw Lebanon’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slip to 47.9 in August, down marginally from July’s 48.3

Business confidence has also weakened, with firms expressing concern towards the economic outlook. Watch the Zawya video here.

