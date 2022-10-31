Volumes per user tends to be higher in the region, said Balsam Danhach

Zawya meets Balsam Danhach, CEO of FTX MENA, to hear about the cryptocurrency exchange’s move into the region. Watch the video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022