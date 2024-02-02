The retail market for gold jewellery in the UAE had a lacklustre performance in 2023 compared to the previous year, with annual jewellery consumption falling by 15%, according to the latest data

Total consumption between January and December 2023 reached 39.7 tonnes, down from the 46.9 tonnes recorded in 2022, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report released on Wednesday.

