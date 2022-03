The Russia-Ukraine crisis has sent the world in turmoil. Stock markets plunged, while prices of commodities from oil to gas and wheat surged shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday.

If it escalates further, the conflict could lead to further increases in energy costs, fuel more inflation and hurt global supply chains, according to analysts.

