INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia counts down to Fed lift off, China data underwhelms

* Oil prices retreat on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as traders focus on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise ahead of cenbank meetings

* UAE told the U.S. it will suspend talks on F-35 jets -Emirati official

EGYPT

* Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris to step down as Orascom's chairman

* Egypt says vegetable oil stocks sufficient for 6.5 months

* Egypt's wheat import bill drops 7% in first nine months of 2021 - CAPMAS

* Egypt expects growth of 6%-7% in Q2 FY 2021-2022, planning minister

* Egypt's Marseilia Signs Partnership Agreement To Develop Land Plot In Northwestern Coast

SAUDI ARABIA

* STC Completes Secondary Public Offering With A Total Offering Size Of 12 Bln Riyals

* Saudi National Debt Mgmt Ctr Head Says Expects Debt Levels To Be Steady In Medium Term

* Arriyadh Development Transfers Financial And Administrative Powers To CEO

* Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi Q3 Loss Widens

* Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Union Properties Shareholders Approve To File Lawsuit Against Dismissed Board Members

* Gulf Capital Sees Surge In Profitability Of Its Private Equity Portfolio

* Dubai's Global Ventures close to raising $100 mln target for second fund

* UAE Central Bank Imposes Monitoring And Financial Sanctions On A Bank Operating In UAE

* ADNOC Announces Conventional Oil, Condensate And Gas Discoveries Of Up To 1 Bln BOE - Tweet

KUWAIT

* Saudi's MIS Obtains Shariah-Compliant Bank Facility From National Bank of Kuwait

