Zain, Kuwait’s largest telecom operator by subscribers has received a non-binding offer amounting to $1.3 billion to acquire 100 percent share stake in Zain Sudan and Kuwait Sudanese Holding Co.

The offer, from Invictus Holding Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Dal Group, does not include Zain South Sudan, the telecoms company said in a filing on Boursa Kuwait on Thursday.

Zain's board has agreed to proceed with the due diligence on the offer before giving its approval.

For nine-month 2021, Zain Sudan reported a doubling of net profit year-on-year to $72 million. Revenue from data represented 28 percent of total revenue, while the operator’s customer base reached 16.4 million, according to Zain's financial report.

Kuwait Sudanese Holding Co., an ICT managed service provider, is a sister company of Zain Sudan.

