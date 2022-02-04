Gas Arabian Services Co. (GAS) will make its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange’s parallel market Nomu on Monday, the bourse has confirmed.

The family business based in Dammam will trade with the symbol 9528 and ISIN Code SASA15GHD4KS19, the bourse announced late Thursday.

The daily price fluctuation and static limits are set at around 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The company reportedly has plans to trade on Nomu for two years before moving to the main market.

It had floated 790,000 ordinary shares, which represent 5 percent of its capital, from January 23 to 27.

The company offers products and services to companies in the oil and gas, petrochemical, electrical, steel, water and desalination and mining industries in Saudi Arabia.

