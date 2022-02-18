Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, was down 0.3% in early trade

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

The dollar slipped to a new two-week low of 114.78 yen in early Asia trade

Oil falls on prospect of Iran oil sanctions easing

Brent crude futures fell 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $92.29 a barrel

Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifiesSpot gold

rose 0.3% to $1,902.20 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022