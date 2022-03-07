LVIV, Ukraine- Ukraine will hold the next auction of local 1-year bonds on Tuesday to raise money for its fight against invading Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.

It raised 8.1 billion hryvnias ($273 million) in its first such auction last week.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)