Kuwait's largest lender National Bank of Kuwait has unveiled its plans to issue its first 6-year non-callable for 5-years green bonds, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti lender has added Citi, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, while Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International and National Bank of Kuwait will be working on the debt deal as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

The investor meetings for the debt sale will take place beginning from May 28 and will be followed by a U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured Green Notes under NBK SPC Limited's Global Medium Term Note Programme, the document added.

