Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC), a state-owned multinational bank, has listed green bonds totaling $2.03 billion on Nasdaq Dubai.

The listing includes four issuances by ICBC's branches in Dubai (DIFC), Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg, the Dubai-based global financial exchange said in a statement on Monday.

The listing of the multi-currency Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) green bonds makes ICBC the largest issuer of green bonds on Nasdaq Dubai with a cumulative total of $6.93 billion. In addition, this listing makes ICBC the leading Chinese issuer on Nasdaq Dubai, contributing a total of $7.43 billion.

In October this year, Bank of China Limited, one of China’s biggest state-owned commercial banks, debut listed $770 million worth of green bonds on Nasdaq Dubai.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

